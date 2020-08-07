Lagos to implement N1bn palliatives for tourism industry

…as Sanwo-Olu receives GOC 81 division

Barely a week after Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State promised N1billion intervention as seed capital for investment in Tourism, Arts and Culture, the state government has begun plans for the management and implementation of the fund. Speaking while unveiling the plan, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf explained that palliative measures approved for practitioners in the industry in order to drive the growth of hospitality, tourism and entertainment businesses in the state. She said: “It is my pleasure and honour to inform Lagosians that Mr. Governor has graciously approved the release of N1 billion as seed capital for investment in tourism to drive the growth of hospitality, tourism and entertainment businesses.

“We will also embark on establishment of a platform to commence working relationship with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for access to COVID – 19 Tourism sector fund, a Creative Financial Initiative Fund, to be made available to practitioners in the State, Establishment of Tourism Endowment Fund in conjunction with the ministry of Justice which is aimed at improving the tourism and entertainment sector in the State, training for practitioners in the creative industry through the Lagos Creative Academy amongst other.” Meanwhile, Sanwo- Olu has called for synergy among security agencies to make Lagos safer for residents and visitors.

Speaking yesterday when the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lagos, Major-General Godwin Umelo, paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu commended the role of the Nigerian Army in the security of lives and properties in the state. He said: “Lagos is peculiar and we have our own security needs. We are working with the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Police and other security agencies to continue to ensure that Lagos is safe and secure for investors, visitors and residents of the state. “The work is tough but we want to promise you that we will cooperate with you and support you like we supported your predecessor for you to be successful in your assignment as GOC of 81 Division of the Nigerian Army.”

