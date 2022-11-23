News

Lagos to mitigate waterborne diseases through faecal sludge mgt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Lagos State Government is putting measures in place to mitigate waterborne diseases through effective regulation of Faecal Sludge Management in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 6), which stipulates clean water and sanitation for all. To this end, the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) on Monday organized a one-day Workshop on Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) Toolbox for stakeholders in partnership with FSM Alliance of The Netherlands in Ikeja. Speaking at the workshop, LASWARCO Executive Secretary Mrs Funke Adepoju recalled that in August the World Health Organization (WHO) selected Lagos as one of the three beneficiaries for the implementation of the Sanitation Safety Plan (SSP) in Nigeria, while Ikeja Municipality was selected as a pilot scheme for the development of the SSP to be adopted statewide.

She said the field inspections conducted in furtherance of the SSP revealed that the sanitation situation in the State was in a dire state and that having validated the SSP, its implementation had become important as mandated by Section 312 (1) (viii) of the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law 2017 which empowers LASWARCO to “ensure that the functions of water supply and sewerage services are properly carried out in the State”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CJN lambasts invited Chief Judges over conflicting judgements

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

… says Judiciary will no longer condone any judge to tarnish its image * NJC to suo moto investigate 3 Judges over grant of ex parte orders The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammadu Monday came heavily on seven invited Chief Judges that were invited over conflicting judgement emanating from their courts. The CJN […]
News

MultiChoice Nigeria launches the Festive Season with amazing content on DStv and GOtv

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MultiChoice Nigeria launches the Festive Season with amazing content on DStv and GOtv Multichoice Nigeria has announced today 17 November 2020 that it is set to entertain subscribers during the festive season with its array of entertaining content across different channels on DStv and GOtv, as well as special price offers.  This announcement was made […]
News

2023: PDP leaders move to stop Peter Obi

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

An alleged plot by some powerful forces to deny Peter Obi a chance to contest the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been revealed. Sources said some Anambra State PDP leaders are working for the emergence of a South South governor, hence the controversy over the conduct of the three-man delegate election. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica