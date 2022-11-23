Lagos to mitigate waterborne diseases through faecal sludge mgt

The Lagos State Government is putting measures in place to mitigate waterborne diseases through effective regulation of Faecal Sludge Management in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 6), which stipulates clean water and sanitation for all. To this end, the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) on Monday organized a one-day Workshop on Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) Toolbox for stakeholders in partnership with FSM Alliance of The Netherlands in Ikeja. Speaking at the workshop, LASWARCO Executive Secretary Mrs Funke Adepoju recalled that in August the World Health Organization (WHO) selected Lagos as one of the three beneficiaries for the implementation of the Sanitation Safety Plan (SSP) in Nigeria, while Ikeja Municipality was selected as a pilot scheme for the development of the SSP to be adopted statewide.

She said the field inspections conducted in furtherance of the SSP revealed that the sanitation situation in the State was in a dire state and that having validated the SSP, its implementation had become important as mandated by Section 312 (1) (viii) of the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law 2017 which empowers LASWARCO to “ensure that the functions of water supply and sewerage services are properly carried out in the State”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...