Lagos to offer free legal services to inmates

Lagos State Government has assured inmates in correctional centres of free legal representation during hearings of cases in the courts with a view to decongesting the prison and fast tracking justice system.

 

Director and Directorate of Citizens Rights, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Odusanya gave the assurance during her quarterly visit to Lagos Correctional Centers, Ikoyi on at the weekend.

 

Odusanya stated that the department had conducted prison watch services to ensure inmates’ rights especially awaiting trial were protected under the law, saying thatthevisitwouldensurethat those awaiting trial had legal representationinconjunction with the office of the Public Defenders(OPD) andtheCommunity Service Unit.

 

She said: “The quarterly visit is part of the directorate’s regular tour of correctional centers across the state to implement the State Government’s policy of easy access to justice by all.”

