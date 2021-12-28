News

Lagos to police: Reduce check points in Apapa axis

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Worried by the frequent complaints of motorists and truck drivers along the ever-busy Apapa axis of the state, the Lagos State Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team has called on the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, to reduce the number checkpoints on the roads leading to Apapa axis of the state.

The team, which also accused the police of slowing down traffic flow along the axis by their activities, thereby encouraging extortion; called on the Federal Government to hasten the construction work along the Tin-Can Island Port and fix the bad portions of the road along Ijora to Apapa, to ensure free vehicular movement in the area. Speaking on the achievements of the team on the restoration of sanity in the axis, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Hon. Sola Giwa, who disclosed this, said the team had made remarkable success in traffic management in the axis throug the electronic call-up system introduced by the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA).

Giwa said with the introduction of the e-call-up system, human interference, which, according to him, fuelled corruption and hindered previous efforts at bringing sanity to the axis, the traffic situation is a lot better than before. He added that the team had also ensured that tankers are no longer parked indiscriminately along the major roads and bridges in the state.

 

Our Reporters

