Islam

‘Lagos to produce more Qur’an memorisers with LEMU’s N200m Qur’an College Hostel’

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

There are indications that Lagos State will soon join the league of the states in Nigeria with the highest number of Qur’an memorisers as Lekki Muslim Ummah, an umbrella organisation of all Muslims in Lekki Peninsula of Lagos State unveiled a N200m hostel and classrooms for the Lekki Qur’an Memorisation College. With the facilities, eminent Nigerians comprising Muslim professionals from all walks of life said that parents now have a choice to groom and prepare future leaders with fear of God and proper orientation on the unity and development of society, saying that the nation needs leaders with adequate knowledge of the Qu’ran to tackle the growing challenges. Speaking during the commissioning of the facilities located at Lekki Central Mosques premises, the President of the Lekki Muslim Ummah, Dr Kamoru Omotosho, who charged the parents to prioritise proper training of their children, commended all those who put their resources together to ensure completion of the edifice. He added the project will serve as an outstanding platform for numerous Muslim children in Nigeria to develop real interest in Qur’an memorization.

The former Lagos State Attorney General, Mr Adeniji Kazeem, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the School, said the board would ensure that the college meets the global best standards of excellence in its teaching and discipline so that the entire Ummah would be proud of the institution. Kazeem said: “We aim to set high standards for the college and will ensure they do not drop in any way. We will also ensure that the aims and objectives of establishing this College are not misinterpreted by the un-informed, and so we will be very vigilant in ensuring compliance with our rules and regulations.

“We understand that this College and other educational institutions under the Board of Governors oversight are meant to key into the broader vision of the Lekki Muslim Ummah Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies and In sha Allah I predict that this vision will come to fruition in our lifetime for the greater benefit and glory of Lekki Muslim Ummah and the entire Muslim community,” Kazeem said.

The former commissioner added that the project will serve as a precursor to growing Islam and an outstanding platform for numerous Muslim children in Nigeria to develop real interest in Qur’an memorization in the state and beyond. Among eminent Nigerians at the colourful commissioning ceremony were former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla,(rtd); Managing Director of Medview Airline, Alhaji Munir Bankole; the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters, Alhaji Ahmad Jebe; former Daily Trust Editor, Alhaji Abdul- Fatahi Olajide; Business mogul, Alhaja Muninat Shopeyin among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

‘Why Media group offered laurels to more Muslim personalities’

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

An Islamic newspaper, Muslim News, has given reasons for offering more winners in the third edition of its yearly Muslim personality awards tagged ‘#MNAwards2020’ to personalities who have help spread the nessage of peace through their different disciplines. The newspaper named the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Ibrahim Pantami, as the winner of […]
Islam

Saudi Arabia shuts 10 mosques over rising COVID-19 death, infections

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Ten mosques in Saudi Arabia were temporarily shut after 15 worshippers tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and one death. Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da’wah and Guidance intensified field inspections across the Kingdom, resulting in 32 mosques being shut over the past three days. COVID-19 numbers continue to rise at a concerning rate, which […]
Islam

Osinbajo, Oyetola, Tinubu, Ooni, Sultan, others preach peace, unity at MUSWEN’s book launch

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola; national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA); Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, were among eminent Nigerians that launched a book coordinated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica