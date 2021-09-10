‘Lagos to produce more Qur’an memorisers with LEMU’s N200m Qur’an College Hostel’

There are indications that Lagos State will soon join the league of the states in Nigeria with the highest number of Qur’an memorisers as Lekki Muslim Ummah, an umbrella organisation of all Muslims in Lekki Peninsula of Lagos State unveiled a N200m hostel and classrooms for the Lekki Qur’an Memorisation College. With the facilities, eminent Nigerians comprising Muslim professionals from all walks of life said that parents now have a choice to groom and prepare future leaders with fear of God and proper orientation on the unity and development of society, saying that the nation needs leaders with adequate knowledge of the Qu’ran to tackle the growing challenges. Speaking during the commissioning of the facilities located at Lekki Central Mosques premises, the President of the Lekki Muslim Ummah, Dr Kamoru Omotosho, who charged the parents to prioritise proper training of their children, commended all those who put their resources together to ensure completion of the edifice. He added the project will serve as an outstanding platform for numerous Muslim children in Nigeria to develop real interest in Qur’an memorization.

The former Lagos State Attorney General, Mr Adeniji Kazeem, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the School, said the board would ensure that the college meets the global best standards of excellence in its teaching and discipline so that the entire Ummah would be proud of the institution. Kazeem said: “We aim to set high standards for the college and will ensure they do not drop in any way. We will also ensure that the aims and objectives of establishing this College are not misinterpreted by the un-informed, and so we will be very vigilant in ensuring compliance with our rules and regulations.

“We understand that this College and other educational institutions under the Board of Governors oversight are meant to key into the broader vision of the Lekki Muslim Ummah Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies and In sha Allah I predict that this vision will come to fruition in our lifetime for the greater benefit and glory of Lekki Muslim Ummah and the entire Muslim community,” Kazeem said.

The former commissioner added that the project will serve as a precursor to growing Islam and an outstanding platform for numerous Muslim children in Nigeria to develop real interest in Qur’an memorization in the state and beyond. Among eminent Nigerians at the colourful commissioning ceremony were former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla,(rtd); Managing Director of Medview Airline, Alhaji Munir Bankole; the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters, Alhaji Ahmad Jebe; former Daily Trust Editor, Alhaji Abdul- Fatahi Olajide; Business mogul, Alhaja Muninat Shopeyin among others.

