News

Lagos to promote Made-in-Nigeria products

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

The Lagos State Government has announced initiatives to promote the export of Made-in-Nigeria goods, adding that the current administration is collaborating with several stakeholders to position goods and services in the State for increased export. At the Lagos International Trade Fair’s (LITF) closing ceremony, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, who was represented by Mrs Folashade Jaji, the secretary to the state government, said the event’s efforts are paying off because Lagos has developed a strong brand that no investor or company can ignore. He claimed that while it is a very difficult endeavour, it is doable to measure the state against the world’s best practices and make it a model for others to follow.

“Our administration has made significant efforts to enhance the business climate through the implementation of regulations that make it easier to conduct business in the state, the provision of incentives, and our unwavering dedication to infrastructural development and renewal. Currently, construction projects are happening throughout the state.

‘‘The exchange of products and services between cities and states is already made easier by some of these,’’ he added. ‘‘In order to accelerate economic growth, provide more jobs for the overflowing youth population, and strengthen its ability for earning money, the State government is now responsible for creating and leveraging possibilities through improved private sector participation.’’

‘‘To satisfy your expectations and the desires of Lagosians for a larger Lagos that is functional, productive, safe, secure, and offers infinite opportunities for everybody, he continued, “We will continue to work hard and adopt innovative and creative ideas driven by technology.” The Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives, Mrs Lola Akande, also spoke about the necessity of meaningful and purposeful engagement with key stakeholders to improve knowledge of the benefits of business networking. “This can serve as a foundation for ongoing benefit assessments and the creation of a strategic implementation roadmap while using the strengths of e-Commerce or digital marketing. Among other advantages, they will help lower overhead expenses, boost profits, and build wealth,’’ she said. Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole, president of the LCCI, expressed his hope that all levels of government would continue to address the problems with the country’s enabling environment, particularly with regard to infrastructure, insecurity, and the appropriate policies to address the main causes of high inflation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ibru, Talabi, Ogunlana see bright future for Nigeria

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Goodie Ibru, who is a leading hotelier and promoter of hospitality business and a number of top players in the corporate world, have charged Nigerians not to dispair over the present situation of the country, saying that Nigeria’s future is bright. Speaking during the public presentation of a book, titled; Be Your Best (BYB): Insightful […]
News Top Stories

Q2: Economy records quarterly growth of 0.79%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…hits 5.01% yearly growth Return of stability to the economy is yielding a boost as reflected in the result of quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which recorded marginal growth of -0.79 per cent in Q2’21, slightly higher than 0.51 per cent recorded in previous quarter, Q1’21. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which confirmed the […]
News

Excitement as A’Ibom Governor splashes gifts on victorious Akwa United Players, Coaches for winning NFPL 2020/2021season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  …Players, crew get plots of land, #100m, Bus …As Gov Emmanuel okays Jan 2022 for Eket Sports Stadium commissioning For winning the first ever Nigeria Football Professional League (NFPL) for the state in 2020/2021 football season, Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel on Thursday hosted the players and crew to an official reception […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica