Lagos to promote Made-in-Nigeria products

The Lagos State Government has announced initiatives to promote the export of Made-in-Nigeria goods, adding that the current administration is collaborating with several stakeholders to position goods and services in the State for increased export. At the Lagos International Trade Fair’s (LITF) closing ceremony, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, who was represented by Mrs Folashade Jaji, the secretary to the state government, said the event’s efforts are paying off because Lagos has developed a strong brand that no investor or company can ignore. He claimed that while it is a very difficult endeavour, it is doable to measure the state against the world’s best practices and make it a model for others to follow.

“Our administration has made significant efforts to enhance the business climate through the implementation of regulations that make it easier to conduct business in the state, the provision of incentives, and our unwavering dedication to infrastructural development and renewal. Currently, construction projects are happening throughout the state.

‘‘The exchange of products and services between cities and states is already made easier by some of these,’’ he added. ‘‘In order to accelerate economic growth, provide more jobs for the overflowing youth population, and strengthen its ability for earning money, the State government is now responsible for creating and leveraging possibilities through improved private sector participation.’’

‘‘To satisfy your expectations and the desires of Lagosians for a larger Lagos that is functional, productive, safe, secure, and offers infinite opportunities for everybody, he continued, “We will continue to work hard and adopt innovative and creative ideas driven by technology.” The Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives, Mrs Lola Akande, also spoke about the necessity of meaningful and purposeful engagement with key stakeholders to improve knowledge of the benefits of business networking. “This can serve as a foundation for ongoing benefit assessments and the creation of a strategic implementation roadmap while using the strengths of e-Commerce or digital marketing. Among other advantages, they will help lower overhead expenses, boost profits, and build wealth,’’ she said. Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole, president of the LCCI, expressed his hope that all levels of government would continue to address the problems with the country’s enabling environment, particularly with regard to infrastructure, insecurity, and the appropriate policies to address the main causes of high inflation.

