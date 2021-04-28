News

Lagos to re-train Danfo drivers, conductors

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State government yesterday said it would train all commercial bus drivers and their conductors in the state as part of its bus reform initiatives, saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu won’t phase out yellow buses in order not to worsen the unemployment challenge in the country.

Hence, the government said it would rather reform the transportation sector by training and retraining operators of the yellow buses to make them conform to the 21st century transportation. Speaking during yesterday’s 2021 ministerial briefing, Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Dr Fredrick Oladehinde, said the state government had issued over 300,000 new number plates for vehicles just as it evacuated 539 burnt, abandoned and unclaimed impounded vehicles on the roads across the state. Oladehinde said unlike the previous administration, the Yellow buses won’t be eradicated by the state government, but we would find a way of training the operators and their conductors in order to shape their attitude and manner of operation in the state.

He said: “About 130 burnt vehicles and 539 abandoned/ unclaimed impounded ve-hicles were removed from the roads across the state, and in line with the extant guidelines, have been auctioned. Gated Street Operations and Enforcement, the ministry has over the years engaged with Community Development Areas (CDAs) and other stakeholders for improved compliance with the extant rules and regulations guiding gated street and enforcement where necessary.”

To provide smart and sustainable bus transport solutions to meet the needs of ever growing population of Lagos State, he said that the administration had increased the Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL), adding that by December 2019, LBSL fleet tripled in size from 50 buses to 150 high-capacity buses and in February 2020. He said: “A quick look at the Ridership Diary of LBSL bus services. It is quite interesting the increasing number in May 2019anaverageof 6,000passengers were transported daily, by December 2019 an average of 11,000 passengers were transported daily. “In March 2020, on Tuesday, 17th March 2020, LBSL celebrated the 10 million passenger ridership as an unprecedented landmark achievement. By March 2021, the total number of passengers transported was 20,024,985.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NPA: We’ve found solution to Apapa gridlock

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Two weeks after the introduction of the electronic truck call-app (ETO), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said the operations have justified its conviction that it has finally found the solution to the problem of truck congestion in the access roads into the Lagos Port Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports   The Authority in […]
News

Dangote Cement donates multi-million naira clinic In Kogi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dangote Cement Plc has donated a new state-of-the-art clinic In Kogi State. The health facility was donated to the Iwaa community in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State. Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman, Lokoja Local Government, Alhaji Muhammad Danasabe Muhammad said: “Today is another milestone in Iwaa,” even as he lauded Dangote Cement for […]
News

Minister: FG committed to police reforms, youth empowerment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of State for Budget and Na t i o n a l Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has assured Nigerian youths of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to their demand for comprehensive reforms of the Nigeria Police. Agba, during his ongoing ministerial engagements with stakeholders in Edo State, which he started with a visit to […]

