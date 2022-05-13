Lagos to refund fees to old intending pilgrims, others

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said that it has opened the window for refund of Hajj fare paid by intending pilgrims for the Hajj exercise since 2019. This is consequent upon the increment in the Hajj fare as directed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) recently. In a statement signed by the Board Secretary, Imam AbdulHakeem Kosoko, the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, said the State Government decided to open the windows so that those intending pilgrims who are desirous of getting back their money can do so without further delay.

According to the statement, the category of the intending pilgrims include those who have already paid the initial deposit of N1.3 million since 2019 and those who are exempted by the 65-year-old age limit as prescribed by the Saudi Arabian authority.

All interested intending pilgrims are requested to write a letter of refund addressed to the Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and submit the same between Tuesday 10th and Friday 13th, May, 2022 for further processing. The Commissioner urged those affected to take heart and see the present situation as an act of Allah (SWT) and circumstances beyond the control of the State Government.

