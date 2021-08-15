News

Lagos to regulate meat processing, gets stakeholders’ nod

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Lagos to regulate meat processing, gets stakeholders’ nod

In a bid to ensure seamless operations at the abattoirs across the state, the Lagos State Government has enunciated measures to enhance operational standards in the facilities.

 

Some of the approved abattoirs include Oko- Oba Abattoir and Lairage, Agege; Achakpo, Ajegunle; Epe and Ikorodu.

 

The new measures, it was learnt, included a new pricing template that would see operators pay more for using the facilities, in view of the current economic realities in the country.

 

The new fees, which range from N1, 500 – N3, 500; are effective from August 1, 2021.

 

A document obtained by our correspondent, with ref no. MOA/VD60/ 59, dated 29/07/2021; and signed by Dr. Macauley R.M. for the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Lagos State, said the new price regime and other measures, came on the heels of a “meeting held with the stakeholders” on 22nd June, 2021.

 

The stakeholders, it was further learnt, include, Abattoir Concessionaires and Lagos State Butchers’ Association (LSBA). However, some operators spoken to, laud the policy, describing the new price regime as fair. M. Isiaka Tunji, expressed optimism about the success of the government’s move.

 

But a consumer, who gave her name simply as Mrs John, urged butchers not to increase prices of red meat so as not to drive consumers away

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Group provides insurance scheme for truckers, dock workers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

An insurance scheme that covered accidents, illness and death, has been packaged by a transport group for truck drivers, dock workers and truck owners operating at the port roads.   It was initiated and inaugurated by Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Association (COMTUA) to protect transport and maritime workers over the hazard they faced […]
News

Akwa Ibom @ 33 Celebrating Fulfillment of the Promise: HEALTHCARE

Posted on Author By Samuel Brown

  Akwa Ibom State has evolved into the preferred destination for business and health tourism in Nigeria. However, there are a few who still wonder if what they read about the development strides in the State really exist.   Well, they need to visit the State to see for themselves as the saying goes, ‘seeing […]
News Top Stories

Delta agog as Matawalle, Tambuwal inaugurate Okowa’s projects

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State capital, Asaba and other towns in the state came alive yesterday as Governors of Zamfara and Sokoto States, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle and Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, respectively joined Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to inaugurate a school and road projects in the state. Matawalle, who inaugurated the newly built Igumbo-Otiku Secondary School at […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica