Lagos to regulate meat processing, gets stakeholders’ nod

In a bid to ensure seamless operations at the abattoirs across the state, the Lagos State Government has enunciated measures to enhance operational standards in the facilities.

Some of the approved abattoirs include Oko- Oba Abattoir and Lairage, Agege; Achakpo, Ajegunle; Epe and Ikorodu.

The new measures, it was learnt, included a new pricing template that would see operators pay more for using the facilities, in view of the current economic realities in the country.

The new fees, which range from N1, 500 – N3, 500; are effective from August 1, 2021.

A document obtained by our correspondent, with ref no. MOA/VD60/ 59, dated 29/07/2021; and signed by Dr. Macauley R.M. for the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Lagos State, said the new price regime and other measures, came on the heels of a “meeting held with the stakeholders” on 22nd June, 2021.

The stakeholders, it was further learnt, include, Abattoir Concessionaires and Lagos State Butchers’ Association (LSBA). However, some operators spoken to, laud the policy, describing the new price regime as fair. M. Isiaka Tunji, expressed optimism about the success of the government’s move.

But a consumer, who gave her name simply as Mrs John, urged butchers not to increase prices of red meat so as not to drive consumers away

