News

Lagos to review N35,000 Model School boarding fee after 2nd term

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, yesterday assured the people of the state that the N35, 000 agreed would be paid by all model colleges and upgraded school students for the next two terms.

 

There have been disagreement between the state government and parents of the pupils of the model college over  the review of the boarding fee.

 

The government had jacked up the boarding fee from N25,000 to N75,000 in view of the inflation rate in the cost of feeding of the pupils but the parents kicked against it, saying that the amount was too outrageous and unaffordable.

 

Both parties, however, agreed on N35,000 following the intervention of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Stock market: Investors gain N331bn in August

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Equity trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday closed the month of August on the positive note with a gain of N331 billion.   Boosted by the remote trading, the equity market defied the negative impact of the continuous spread of COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian economy as investors leveraged on undervalued stocks.   […]
News

Gbajabiamila: We’ll provide funding against gender-based violence

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the House would provide funds for the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) in the 2021 budget to be presented to the National Assembly in September. Gbajabiamila said apart from budget funds, the House would also provide all necessary support as well as […]
News

Stakeholders call for anti-graft war targeting women

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Governments at all levels and the various anticorruption institutions have been urged to step up efforts to fight corruption that specifically target women. The call was part of the resolution at the end Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre) with the support of the United Nations Development Program, (UNDP), MacArthur Foundation, Open Society Initiative for West Africa, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica