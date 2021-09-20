Lagos to review N35,000 Model School boarding fee after 2nd term

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, yesterday assured the people of the state that the N35, 000 agreed would be paid by all model colleges and upgraded school students for the next two terms.

There have been disagreement between the state government and parents of the pupils of the model college over the review of the boarding fee.

The government had jacked up the boarding fee from N25,000 to N75,000 in view of the inflation rate in the cost of feeding of the pupils but the parents kicked against it, saying that the amount was too outrageous and unaffordable.

Both parties, however, agreed on N35,000 following the intervention of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

