Lagos to screen 100,000 for breast, cervical cancer annually

As the World Commemorate Year 2022 World Cancer Saturday, the Lagos State Government has made known it plans to screen 100,000 women for breast and cervical cancer annually free of charge.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye disclosed this at Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area Secretariat, venue of a community outreach campaign program held to commemorate the World Cancer Day in Lagos.

Ogboye stated that free screenings for breast and cervical cancer have since commenced in 62 State health facilities including designated General Hospitals offering gynecology and obstetrics care services and flagship primary health care centres across the State.

He noted that this year’s World Cancer Day with the theme: “Close The Care Gap”, has provided yet another opportunity to improve awareness on cancer and to encourage its prevention through early screening and detection, diagnosis and prompt treatment of the various types of cancers.

He said: “Cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Globally, nearly one in six deaths is due to cancer and 70 percent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries such as Nigeria”.

Ogboye while reiterating the need for periodic screening and lifestyle modification as preventive measures against the non-communicable disease stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that as many as 40 percent of deaths from cancer are preventable.

