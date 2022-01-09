News Top Stories

Lagos to seal schools over failure to resume on Jan 4

The Lagos State Government says it will seal schools that failed to comply with the stipulated academic calendar in the state.

 

The government said the compilation of the names of schools that failed to comply with the directive of the state’s Ministry of Education that private and public schools should resume on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, was being compiled and “disciplinary actions will be taken” forthwith.

 

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, made this known in a statement on Saturday. The statement was titled, ‘LASG Frowns At Non- Compliance With Academic Calendar

 

By Some Schools’. Seriki-Ayeni reiterated that part of the mandate of her office was to develop a harmonised school calendar in conjunction with stakeholders in the education sector and ensure compliance, stressing that the monitoring exercise embarked upon by the officials of the Agency was to appraise the level of compliance with the resumption date, students’ presence and COVID-19 safety protocols.

 

Revealing that some schools disobeyed the directive, the DG explained that the Y2021/2022 harmonised school calendar was developed in conjunction with stakeholders in June 2021 to ensure uniformity in the education system. She said the agreement was communicated to all schools and associations to ensure equal educational standards and learning systems.

 

