Lagos to spend N3bn on Olusosun dumpsite, others

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state government will spend N3 billion on three major dumpsites in the state. Speaking the during the inauguration of 102 locally-built compactor trucks at State House, Alausa, Sanwo-Olu said N2billion had been invested in management of Solous and Abule-Egba dumpsites.

He added that another N1billion is being spent on the project. The governor said: “On assumption of office two years ago, one of the first things I did was visit Olusosun Landfill in Ojota. This visit was not accidental. We were and still remain determined to rewrite the narrative of waste management in Lagos State for the better.

This determination has seen us already invest more than N2 billion towards the rehabilitation of dumpsites across our state. “Another one billion naira is being invested in the construction of three new transfer loading stations to provide the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the effective delivery of solid waste management services.

“Today, we take delivery of 102 waste collection vehicles comprising, thirty 12 cubic meter ctrucks; sixty 24 cubic meter compactor trucks; and twelve Hook Loaders. Additionally, we have procured 100 double dino bins. This represents one of the largest singular investments ever in the waste management sector in the state.”

