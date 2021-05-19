Lagos to student union leaders: Support fight against sexual violence

The Lagos State government has called on students’ union leaders in all the tertiary institutions in the state to join in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Bolaji Dada, said engaging student leaders would certainly go a long way in helpingthestatereachthegoalof zero tolerance to the upheaving menace eating up social values. Speaking at a capacity building workshop organised for students’ leaders on how to curb sexual and gender-based violence in Lagos State tertiary institutions, Dada said the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had a keen interest in all issues of violence, particularly using the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda as the focal centre for societal development and that no one in Lagos State would be left behind.
