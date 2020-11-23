News

Lagos to tackle COVID-19, Ebola, others with 400 experts

Determined to brace up for the challenges posed by the increase in emerging infectious diseases and biosecurity threats, especially COVID19 pandemic and Ebola Virus Diseases, EVD, the Lagos State government said that it set to hold the Sixth Annual African Conference on One Health and Biosecurity.

 

Speaking on the rationale for the Conference, State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, explained that the need to continually emphasize the key importance of the African response in combating Emerging Infectious Diseases, advocating various treatment strategies and preparedness against future biosecurity threats informed the need for the Conference.

 

He added that responsive and responsible governments are expected to key into intellectual gatherings and conferences that will set agenda and discourse for solutions to myriads of health challenges confronting the human race. Abayomi added that the conference would be organised by the Ministry of Health in partnership with

 

 

