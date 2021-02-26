News

Lagos to tackle environmental degradation with THEMES agenda

In a bid to effectively tackle environmental degradation and other challenges confronting the environment in the state, the Lagos State government and experts have called for increased awareness among residents in order to protect the environment.

Speaking at a virtual Mandatory MasterClass for LASEPA Accredited Environmental Consultants, the agency’s General Manager, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, said that engaging the agency’s accredited environmental consultants was crucial because they were stakeholders that would either make or mar the agency’s quest of realizing its mandate of protecting and managing our fragile ecosystem. Dolapo, who also described the theme of the event entitled “The ideal and best practices of environmental consulting in the 21st Century” as apt, said that the consultants played important roles in reporting the environmental effects of the activities of all industrial/ commercial and residential entities in the state.

He said: “Due to the crucial rolesplayedbyenvironmental consultants, itisvery pertinent for our accredited consultants to work professionally, prepare and submit environmental reports that contain genuine and authentic data reflecting the use of the environment by their clients. “You therefore will be doing a lot of injustice to the society if the information in the reports submitted to the agency are not genuine because the government relies on such information to formulate and implement policies that would safeguard the environment. “There is a global concern for the protection of the environment which arises from anthropogenic activities that threatens human existence.

