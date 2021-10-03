Lagos to tackle Kidnapping,other crimes with technology, says Sanwo-Olu

Worried by the reported cases of kidnapping in Lagos State, the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the state government will use modern technology and tools to make Lagos inhospitable to robbers, kidnappers, cultists, bandits, and all other criminals.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who also confirmed that the most pressing issue for many of the people of Lagos State was security, also said that despite the challenges confronting the nation, there is no reason for Nigerians to lose hope in the country, even in the midst of challenges.

Speaking on the heels of recent kidnapping cases in the state during Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebration at the Agege Stadium, the governor said that as the country celebrated pendence, the citizens be mindful of the various challenges confronting them as a nation and as a state.

According to him, the citizens are equally mindful of the various vistas of progress that have opened up, and which continue to give them hope that the Nigeria of our dreams can be achieved.

Sanwo-Olu said that a new mindset was required to overcome the challenges; a conviction that it was possible, and that the people’s strength truly lied in their diversity.

The governor confirmed that there were alarming reports, in recent days and weeks, of innocent Lagosians being attacked or kidnapped by criminals, adding that nothing is more important to the administration than ensuring the security of lives and property across the metropolis.

”No stone is therefore being left unturned in this regard, to ensure that culprits are brought to justice and that even more importantly, we can act preventively, and nip crime and criminality in the bud.

”The Lagos Smart City initiative, which involves the deployment of internet-enabled security cameras across the metropolis, will significantly aid our law enforcement agents in the prevention and detection of criminal activity.

”Our goal is to use modern technology and tools to make Lagos inhospitable to robbers, kidnappers, cultists, bandits, and all other criminals.”

Sanwo-Olu thanked the residents of Lagos for their support and contribution to making Lagos a reflection of the dream and aspiration of the forefathers at independence.

”Let me specially acknowledge the young people of Lagos and Nigeria, to whom the present and the future truly belong. ”Today’s commemoration of our Independence offers yet another opportunity to reflect on your dreams and aspirations, and also the frustrations that you feel.

