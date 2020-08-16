News

Lagos to tax Uber, Bolt, others N20 per trip

After weeks of speculations, the Lagos State government has finally reversed the plan to impose 10 per cent service charge it planned to impose on every trip made through e-hailing platforms like Uber and Bolt, saying that the it would begin to charge the operators N20 on every trip.

 

The government also said that contrary to the plan to commence the implementation of the new policy on the 20th of August, 2020, the enforcement of the new regulations on the operators will now take effect on August 27, 2020.

 

Briefing journalists after meeting with the operators the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the  state government had reached an agreement with operators to now charge N20 per trip instead of 20 per cent of the charges for each trip.

 

The N20 per trip charges, Oladeinde said, would be housed under the Road Improvement Fund, adding that other agreements reached include 20 per cent reduction in the operating and renewal license fees, aside drivers completing their documentation within the next 90 days.

 

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the truce was reached after the state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu along with some executive council members endorsed the new guidelines at a meeting held behind the closed door with e-hailing operators.

 

There had been fears in some quarters that the state government’s policy might force the operators out of the business just like the ‘O pay’, ‘Gokada’ and other commercial motorcycle operators phased out earlier.

 

But to legally operate in the new regime, the commissioner  added that the drivers should acquire documents such as the Lagos State Registration Agency card, driver’s license, among other documents, adding that drivers who failed to comply would be banned from operating among other penalties.

