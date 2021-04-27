Metro & Crime

Lagos to train Danfo drivers, conductors

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

…Evacuates 539 burnt, abandoned vehicles on roads

The Lagos State government Tuesday said it would train all commercial bus drivers and their conductors in the state as part of its bus reform initiatives, saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will not phaseout yellow buses in order not to worsen unemployment challenges in the country.
Hence, the government said that it would rather reform the transportation sector by training and retrraining the operators of the yellow buses to make them conform with the 21st century transportation.
Speaking during the 2021 Ministerial Briefing, the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Fredrick Oladehinde, said that the state government has issued over 300,000 new number plates for vehicles just as it evacuated 539 burnt, abandoned and unclaimed impounded vehicles on the roads across the state.
Oladehinde said that unlike the previous administration, the yellow buses will not be eradicated by the state government but would find a way of training the bus drivers and their conductors you in order to shape their attitude and manner of operation in the state.
He said: “About 130 burnt vehicles and 539 abandoned/unclaimed impounded vehicles were removed from the roads across the State, and in line with the extant guidelines, have been auctioned. Gated Street Operations and Enforcement The Ministry has over the years engaged with Community Development Areas (CDAs) and other Stakeholders for improved compliance with the extant rules and regulations guiding gated street and enforcement where necessary.”
To Provide Smart and Sustainable bus transport solutions, to meet the needs of ever growing population of Lagos State, he said that the adminstration has increased the Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL), adding that by December 2019, LBSL fleet tripled in size from 50 buses to 150 high-capacity buses in February 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

2023: Benue APC may tip Gemade to succeed Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen  MAKURDI

Clear indications emerged yesterday that the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have no option than to settle for the former National Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barnabas Gemade, as its gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general election in the state.   This was just as the crisis […]
Metro & Crime

Kaduna: One killed as gunmen invade school, abduct JSS3 students

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Armed men yesterday invaded Prince Academy in Kaduna and abducted scores of Junior Secondary School (JSS 3) students preparing for their examinations.   The gunmen were also said to have abducted some residents of Damba-Kasaya village a community where the school is located. Damba-Kasaya community is located in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. […]
Metro & Crime

I’m committed to children’s wellbeing –Subomi Balogun

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…hands over N5bn paediatric centre to UI, UCH Otunba Olasubomi Balogun yesterday said he was committed to the wellbeing of children and reduction of child mortality rate in Ogun State and Nigeria. The Board Chairman of Tunwase Foundation said this during the handing over of the N5 billion Otunba Tunwase Paediatric Centre to the University […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica