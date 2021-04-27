Lagos to train Danfo drivers, conductors

…Evacuates 539 burnt, abandoned vehicles on roads

The Lagos State government Tuesday said it would train all commercial bus drivers and their conductors in the state as part of its bus reform initiatives, saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will not phaseout yellow buses in order not to worsen unemployment challenges in the country.

Hence, the government said that it would rather reform the transportation sector by training and retrraining the operators of the yellow buses to make them conform with the 21st century transportation.

Speaking during the 2021 Ministerial Briefing, the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Fredrick Oladehinde, said that the state government has issued over 300,000 new number plates for vehicles just as it evacuated 539 burnt, abandoned and unclaimed impounded vehicles on the roads across the state.

Oladehinde said that unlike the previous administration, the yellow buses will not be eradicated by the state government but would find a way of training the bus drivers and their conductors you in order to shape their attitude and manner of operation in the state.

He said: “About 130 burnt vehicles and 539 abandoned/unclaimed impounded vehicles were removed from the roads across the State, and in line with the extant guidelines, have been auctioned. Gated Street Operations and Enforcement The Ministry has over the years engaged with Community Development Areas (CDAs) and other Stakeholders for improved compliance with the extant rules and regulations guiding gated street and enforcement where necessary.”

To Provide Smart and Sustainable bus transport solutions, to meet the needs of ever growing population of Lagos State, he said that the adminstration has increased the Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL), adding that by December 2019, LBSL fleet tripled in size from 50 buses to 150 high-capacity buses in February 2020.

