Lagos to train students in farming techniques

Lagos State government has said that it has established different farming enterprises to train and teach students in modern farming techniques as well as to encourage those who would like to pursue a career in agriculture under the State’s Schools’ Agricultural Programme (SAP).

 

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Y2020 Agric-YES Summer School Programme held at the Lagos State Agriculture Development Authority, Oko-Oba, Agege Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this, said that the goal was to provide food security and an environment for the people to have sufficient physical and economic access to sufficient, safe and hygienic food in order to maintain a healthy life.

 

 

Olusanya said that more people needed to be recruited into the agricultural sector, especially the young ones, so that this was necessary in order to ensurethatstudentsandyouths embraced agriculture to fill the void left by aging farmers.

 

This, she said was what informed the introduction of the Agric-YES Summer School Programme, a twoweek training program which would run on an annual basis during the long vacation for SSII students offering Agricultural Science as well as their Agricultural Science teachers drawn from public Senior Secondary Schools across the six Education Districts in Lagos State.

 

She said: “The Agric- YES Summer School Programme is essentiallyaprogrammetodraw in the youths, our secondary school students into exploring the possibilities around being in theagriculturalsector. Thereisno better time, just before their SS3; beforetheywritetheirexamsinto theUniversityforthemtochoose acareerpathway.

 

“We felt that this is the opportune time for them to see the possibilities around what they candowiththeagriculturalsec-tor and possibly, we will be able to convince them with the kind of teachings they will have – the training, the practical aspect of it, for them to now see the possibilities around being in the agricultural sector. That is the main reason for this programme.

