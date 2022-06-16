News

Lagos to vaccinate 5m children against measles

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Lagos State Government has announced commencement of 2022 integrated measles vaccination campaign for children aged nine to 59 months between June 17 to 24, and from June 27 to July 4, in all 57 local government areas (LGAs) and local council development areas (LCDAs) of the state. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who made the announcement yesterday at a press briefingheraldingthecommencementof the measles vaccination exercise in Lagos State disclosed that no fewer than five million children are expected to be immunised during the 16 days campaign.

He said: “The Lagos State Government in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and other development partners will be conducting an integrated neasles campaign across all 57 LGAs and LCDAs in the State in line with the National Measles Elimination Strategic Plan 2018-2028”. Abayominotedthat the forthcoming measles vaccination campaign will be integrated with other primary healthcareservices and routineimmunisation to improve efficiency and effectiveness, especially at the primary health care.

 

Our Reporters

