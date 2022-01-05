Lagos to workers: Work harder for Greater Lagos

The Lagos State government has urged its workers to work harder for Greater Lagos this year. The Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri- Okunola, in his address at the first workday and thanksgiving for public servants held virtually, commended the workers’ efforts in 2021. The HoS said that there is an urgent need for workers to also work harder this year in as much as the state government plans to implement new policies that would facilitate a more sustainable environment to live and work. He said: “In order therefore for the state government to reinvent a more sustainable future, accelerate socio-economic development, improve the healthcare delivery system and all its value chain, including supply chains, primary health care and alternative medicine and as well implement policies that would facilitate a more sustainable envi-ronment in which to live and work, I urge you all to work harder this year at building the Lagos of our collective dreams.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...