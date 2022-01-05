Lagos to workers: Work harder for Greater Lagos

The Lagos State government has urged its workers to work harder for Greater Lagos this year. The Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri- Okunola, in his address at the first workday and thanksgiving for public servants held virtually, commended the workers’ efforts in 2021. The HoS said that there is an urgent need for workers to also work harder this year in as much as the state government plans to implement new policies that would facilitate a more sustainable environment to live and work. He said: “In order therefore for the state government to reinvent a more sustainable future, accelerate socio-economic development, improve the healthcare delivery system and all its value chain, including supply chains, primary health care and alternative medicine and as well implement policies that would facilitate a more sustainable envi-ronment in which to live and work, I urge you all to work harder this year at building the Lagos of our collective dreams.”
Related Articles
NCC: Emergency centres process 34m calls in 8 months
The Emergency Communications Centres (ECC) established by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) received and processed over 34 million calls between January and August this year. The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this, added that the centres have become a rallying point for the promotion of security of lives […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kano: NLC suspends planned warning strike over salary cuts
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kano State has suspended its earlier plan for a threeday warning strike and peaceful protest scheduled to commence yesterday over what they said were plans by the state government to revert to the N18,000 minimum wage. The suspension of the planned strike was announced by the National Deputy President […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
I’m a joke in Anambra guber election – Okonkwo
A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the June 26 Anambra State governorship primary election, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, yesterday said that he was the joker the party had to win the November 6 election in the state. Okonkwo, who spoke when he returned his nomination form to the PDP headquarters, assured his supporters that he […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)