Lagos to youths: Engage us always on your challenges

Determined to ensure peaceful co-existence in the state, the Lagos State government yesterday charged youths in the state to always engage the state Ministry of Youth and Social Development on any issue, rather than allowing themselves to be used to incite violence. Speaking during an interactive session with Voluntary Youth Organisations (VYOs) and Youth Focused Non-Governmental Organisations and the presentation of subvention to them, the state Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu, said the engagement was meant to create understanding between government and youth organisations.

According to him, the meeting would avail the youth and the organisations the opportunity of airing their views on most government policies, programmes and activities in order to proffer solutions to existing challenges and possible areas of intervention and collaboration for effective youth development.

