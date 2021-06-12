Sports

Lagos Top 16 Invitational Challenge: Table tennis stars battle for N1.2m purse

The best table tennis players across the country will converge in Lagos on June 12 to share from the N1.2m purse for the one-day Lagos Top 16 Invitational Challenge taking place at Molade Okoya- Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium. The selected players were considered for the one-day tournament following their performance from the last three national tournaments including the 20th National Sports Festival held in Benin City, the Edo State capital. The championship sponsored by Renewed Hope, Lagos is aimed to excite table tennis fans in Lagos who are always eager to cheer the players.

Sponsor of the tournament and Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Gafar Bolowotan believes the excitement generated at the 2021 National Championship prompted him to bankroll the tournament with the aim to unearth new talents as well as encourage healthy rivalry among the players Backed by LSSC and organized by the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA) with technical support from the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), players are expected to arrive on Friday, June 11 for the tournament with the draw scheduled to hold the same day in readiness for the competition the next day.

The competitors made up of 16 men and 16 women will be drawn into four groups of four players in each group with the top two advancing to the next stage where the remaining eight will be drawn into two groups of four players each. The top two from the second stage advance to the semifinal of the championships.

