Lagos Tourism Commissioner, Akinbile-Yusuf, takes Sanwo-Olu, exco, assembly members, others on 3-day tour

Andrew Iro Okungbowa

For the first time in the history of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the company of his state executive and House of Assembly members alongside some selected private sector operators will embark on a three-day familiarisation tour of the tourism circuit of the state under the guide of the state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf.

The historic tour, which commences on Wednesday March 30, is designed to cover the five divisions of the state and it is to expose the governor and his team and the lawmakers to the practical reality of the industry in order for them to see its economic potential and state of development with a view to having a better understanding and appreciation of the industry.

According to the itinerary of the tour released by the commissioner, the Familiarisation Tour is planned to start from the Ndubuisi Kanu Park at Alausa, through the African Shrine, to Ikeja and Oshodi Bus Terminals all within the Ikeja Division of the state, after which the Team will connect the Lagos Division of the state at the City Mall through John Randle Centre, Onikan to Freedom Park and Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos.

Akinbile-Yussuf noted that at each of the Divisions, there will be engagement with tourism stakeholders on how to further harness the various tourism potentials domiciled in the various Divisions for economic growth and for the benefits of the residents as a whole.

“At Ikeja, the stakeholders engagement will be at the African Shrine where an Entertainment guru, Edi Lawani will speak on ‘Reinforcing Lagos as the Entertainment Capital of Africa and Mr. Theo Lawson will speak on; The positioning of Lagos as the arts and culture centre of Africa, at Freedom Park, Lagos,” she noted.

