Lagos Tourism, EbonyLife Place, Trace partner for EkoBeats

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has teamed up with EbonyLife Place and Trace Naija to celebrate Afrobeats, the Nigerian art form that has conquered the world.

The music showcase tagged EkoBeats is being staged on April 27 to highlight some of the rising stars on the Lagos music scene while giving new and exciting young vocalists an opportunity to shine in an ‘open mic’ session.

EkoBeats is the third of 12 events in the Eko Tourism Art and Culture Series curated by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Ebonylife Place, in partnership with leading organisations promoting Nigerian culture and the arts.

Powered by EbonyLife Place, the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and The Basement GIG, the event is supported by Dala Liqueur as official drinks partner and TRACE, the No.1 Afro-Urban entertainment company as official media partner and promises an afternoon of live music, food and great networking along with an entertaining lineup of performing talent from the streets of Lagos which Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, is looking forward to.

“Lagos State is the true home of Afrobeats, with its talented musicians and producers, and the record labels that have nurtured them. We have the biggest concerts and the loyal fans that have launched Nigeria’s greatest music stars onto the world stage.

“EkoBeats is our celebration of this world-class music that has created economic opportunities and employment for our young people, and continues to create positive ways for them to realise their true potential,” she said.

The EkoBeats music showcase slated for Tuesday will feature a host of performers and open-mic vocalists who will treat the audience to an afternoon of musical ingenuity. The event will take place at Victoria Hall, Ebonylife Place between 2 and 6pm.

To be hosted by the amiable Sensei Uche, the performing acts include Avala, SGaWD, DJ SkoolBoi and a several other Afrobeats artistes and although the event is strictly by invitation, free tickets are also available to the first 50 persons to register here: bit.ly/ekobeats.

Speaking of the event, EbonyLife Place CEO, Mo Abudu said: “Lagos State insisted that we find a way to highlight the role of the indigenous music industry in putting Lagos on the map as one of the world’s music capitals. We are proud to be hosting this event and we are grateful for the support of our partners. It should be a real musical treat.”

