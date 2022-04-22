Lagos Tourism ministry hails Napmantronix support for master plan

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism has hailed Napmantronix Limited on its launch of Napmantronix Events and Lounge, saying it will in turn support the 20- year tourism master plan officially launched by the Lagos State government in 2020. Napmantronix Events and Lounge is the first of its kind in the Ibeju Lekki axis of the state with enormous entertainment and tourism potential.

The Ministry of Tourism in its goodwill message said that under the THEMES of the current Lagos State administration setup post-COVID-19 strategies towards the revitalisation of the state’s economy through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. Addressing newsmen at a recent media event, Chairman, Napmantronix Limited, Mr. Napoleon Agbelogode said the new initiative would put a footprint firmly on the Lagos State entertainment map. “The theme is; ‘This Is Ibeju Lekki.’ We intended to use our platform to draw attention to the untapped and unexplored enormous entertainment and tourism potentials of this part of Lagos to make a loud statement with our entry into the entertainment segment.

