News

Lagos Tourism ministry hails Napmantronix support for master plan

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism has hailed Napmantronix Limited on its launch of Napmantronix Events and Lounge, saying it will in turn support the 20- year tourism master plan officially launched by the Lagos State government in 2020. Napmantronix Events and Lounge is the first of its kind in the Ibeju Lekki axis of the state with enormous entertainment and tourism potential.

The Ministry of Tourism in its goodwill message said that under the THEMES of the current Lagos State administration setup post-COVID-19 strategies towards the revitalisation of the state’s economy through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. Addressing newsmen at a recent media event, Chairman, Napmantronix Limited, Mr. Napoleon Agbelogode said the new initiative would put a footprint firmly on the Lagos State entertainment map. “The theme is; ‘This Is Ibeju Lekki.’ We intended to use our platform to draw attention to the untapped and unexplored enormous entertainment and tourism potentials of this part of Lagos to make a loud statement with our entry into the entertainment segment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Telecoms: ICAF seeks quick passage of infrastructure protection bill

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Industry Consumer Advisory Forum (ICAF), a body established by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to cater to the interests of telecom consumers in the country, has called for accelerated passage of the Critical National Infrastructure Protection Bill by the National Assembly.   The bill, which had been before the Assembly for more than six […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: FG tackles OBJ on ‘dead horse’ rhetoric

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Onyekachi Eze,

…says Buhari has lot more to offer The Federal Government yesterday disagreed with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent criticism of the Muhammadu Buhari government. Obasanjo at a meeting of elder statesmen and others on Monday told Nigerians not to expect any miracle from Buhari because his government had done the best it could and […]
News

Shell Petroleum Development Company loses case against Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

A multinational oil and gas company, the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has lost a case it instituted against the Senate at an Abuja Federal High Court.   Justice A.R. Mohammed, who presided over the matter, threw out the case because SPDC failed to issue the mandatory statutory pre-action notice on the Senate before instituting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica