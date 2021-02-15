Lagos Trade Fair Complex, 3 others’ concession begins

After the initial failed attempt to get it concessioned to interested private investor, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) is revisiting the concession of Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC) along with three additional facilities.

T he three facilities listed by BPE for concession along with LITFC include, Tafawa Balewa Trade Fair Complex, Calabar Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Kano Special Economic Zone (SEZ). BPE Head of Public Communications, Amina Tukur, confirmed the fresh attempt in a statement yesterday.

She disclosed that the agency will hold investors’ webinar on four concession opportunities on February 23. “The one-day event will provide a platform for prospective investors to leverage on the vast opportunities in the aforementioned enterprises in line with international best practices.

The webinar, which is virtual, will attract foreign embassies, High Commissions, trade missions, multilateral and bi-lateral commissions, identified investors, ministries, state governors, sister agencies and the Presidency,” BPE said.

The popular Lagos International Trade Fair complex has been embroiled in an ownership tussle with trade groups in the market objecting to plans by government to concession the complex to new operators.

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) had approved the revocation of the concession of the complex which was awarded to Aulic Nigeria Limited in 2008.

