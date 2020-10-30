News

Lagos trade fair gets new date over #EndSARS protests, COVID-19

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the premier chamber of commerce and a leading voice in the organised private sector (OPS) in Nigeria, has postponed the 2020 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair. According to the chamber, the fair which was expected to feature both physical and virtual platforms, would now hold from Friday, December 4 to Sunday, December 13, 2020.

The chamber explained that the postponement was occasioned by the economic disruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent #EndSARS protests across the nation. The opening ceremony was scheduled to take place on Friday, December 4, 2020 by 10a.m. at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Onikan, Lagos. While the closing ceremony was slated for Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the same venue by 3p.m. prompt.

The trade fair, as usual, would run for a total of ten days. While reacting to the postponement, LCCI Director-General, Muda Yusuf, said: “The resolve to hold the 2020 edition of the fair is in line with the need for quick restoration of normalcy in the economic and commercial activities of Lagos State and our support for the ongoing “Protect Lagos” Campaign, which is geared towards rebuilding the Centre of Excellence.

Our Reporters

