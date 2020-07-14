News

Lagos traders seeks Sanwo-Olu’s intervention over abandoned N13bn Alade market

John Chikezie Traders at the Alade Market, Allen Avenue, Lagos State have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the construction and contract execution of a N13 billion Mega Alade Market Mall project abandoned since 2016 by a Developer, Masters Realities International Concepts Limited.

 

The Alade Marketers Association, through its lawyer, Ms Yetunde Fashesin-Souza  lamented that four years after Ikeja Local Government had signed a-30-year concession agreement with the developer in 2016, the company had allegedly failed to rebuild the market and turn it into a mega mall

 

. Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Fashesin-Souza said that the Local government also had tried in compelling the developer to move to site, but he only made complaints which were not tenable towards executing the contracts signed since 2016  According to her, the market traders, who were the allottees of the project, were moved in 2016 to a temporary site-Odo Iya-Alaro in order to enable the developer complete the redesigning and rebuilding of the old market.

 

 

She said: “The fiscal planning department gave the company a temporary permit to put the marketers in the flood plain area (as a temporary site) pending the completion of the project. “But it’s already four years down the line and nothing asides fence work has been done on the project. So, the traders are now pleading with the Governor to intervene and order the developer to commence construction in accordance with the terms of agreement it entered with the owners of the land, Ikeja Local Government in 2016, so that they can move back to the permanent site of the market.” “As a result of the nature of this area, the shops of these traders are often flooded and due to the activities of the river, most part of the land has been washed away, while the concrete and iron bridges built for vehicles and pedestrians, respectively, have collapsed.

 

“My clients want to move back to the old site of Alade market as stipulated in their agreement. They are not selling here. Business is dull but regrettably there is nothing on ground to show the readiness of the developer to commence reconstruction on the land.”

