Lagos Traffic Radio introduces Mobile App to enhance movement

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM has introduced its mobile app to enhance the provision of traffic reports and boost the vision of being the leading station in providing adequate traffic information in Africa.
Speaking on the innovation on Monday, the General Manager of the foremost Traffic and Transportation radio station, Mr Tayo Akanle, said that the mobile App tagged ‘Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM’ is a way of providing an additional platform to the station’s teeming listeners by connecting more with them just to  strengthen the existing relationship with the station.
Akanle, in a statement said that the Mobile App will complement the station’s drive in providing timely, accurate traffic information and travel advisory to commuters within the Lagos metropolis and beyond, urging Lagosians to leverage on it as the world is now being driven by information technology.
The General Manager further stated that the idea is borne out of the need to reach out to a larger audience through a timely notification and in-app pop-ups as such push notifications will assist users navigate their way while ensuring prompt arrival at the destination point.
“Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM App, which can be downloaded from Play Store for Android and Apple Store for Apple devices respectively is an informative platform which is well branded, tailored content and beautifully designed to making true and sincere connection withour listeners.
The various features on the Mobile App, such as play and stop, live traffic updates, social media pages, eye witness, news and others will ensure a continue conversation with Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM.
“This initiative is coming on the heels of recent steps taking by the organisation towards improving the brand and building bedrock for more participation in a digital communication atmosphere,” he said.

