Lagos Train Accident: 77 Passengers Discharged From Lagos Hospitals – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that 77 passengers that boarded the state government staff bus crushed by a train on Thursday, March 9 have been discharged from different hospitals in Lagos.

New Telegraph has earlier reported that no fewer than six persons were confirmed dead in the accident that occurred at the PWD/Sogunle, Ikeja.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu in a statement said their investigation revealed that the cause of the accident was the reckless driving of the staff bus driver.

“I am pleased to announce that 77 passengers have been discharged from various hospitals across Lagos State after receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the Train/Bus accident,” Sanwo-Olu wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

“We will continue to support them in their recovery process.

“We have 19 patients still receiving treatment and our medical personnel are working round the clock to ensure their full recovery. Let us continue to pray for them.”

I am pleased to announce that 77 passengers have been discharged from various hospitals across Lagos State after receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the Train/Bus accident.

We will continue to support them in their recovery process. We have 19 patients still… — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 23, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...