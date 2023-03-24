Metro & Crime News

Lagos Train Accident: 77 Passengers Discharged From Lagos Hospitals – Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that  77 passengers that boarded the state government staff bus crushed by a train on Thursday, March 9 have been discharged from different hospitals in Lagos.

New Telegraph has earlier reported that no fewer than six persons were confirmed dead in the accident that occurred at the PWD/Sogunle, Ikeja.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu in a statement said their investigation revealed that the cause of the accident was the reckless driving of the staff bus driver.

“I am pleased to announce that 77 passengers have been discharged from various hospitals across Lagos State after receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the Train/Bus accident,” Sanwo-Olu wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

“We will continue to support them in their recovery process.

“We have 19 patients still receiving treatment and our medical personnel are working round the clock to ensure their full recovery. Let us continue to pray for them.”

I am pleased to announce that 77 passengers have been discharged from various hospitals across Lagos State after receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the Train/Bus accident.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News

ESP: FG to disburse N10bn to 2m urban poor monthly –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has flagged off a technology driven scheme for the disbursement of N10 billion monthly to two million urban poor and vulnerable for the next two years (2023). Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo made this declaration yesterday in Abuja while virtually flagging-off the cash transfer scheme to be facilitated through a wholly technology-based approach called […]
Metro & Crime

No evidence Kwara LG funds were diverted, declares Judicial Panel

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Commends Gov’s rare openness Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin   The Panel of inquiry on the finances of the 16 local governments in Kwara State has stated that allegations that the state government diverted or deducted N300 million monthly from local government funds since May 2019 to date are false and baseless. The panel, which […]
News Top Stories

Tension in Kaduna as youths protest incessant kidnapping

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

There was tension in Kaduna on Saturday, especially in the Southern part as youths in Gonin-Gora area of Kaduna metropolis in their numbers stormed the Kaduna-Abuja highway to protest the incessant kidnapping in the area. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the fresh abduction of three persons in the community on Friday night in addition to previous […]

Leave a Reply