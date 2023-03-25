Lagos Train Accident: Govt To Charge Driver With Manslaughter

The Lagos State Government is set to charge the driver of the staff bus involved in a collision with a train along PWD/Shogunle in Ikeja, Oluwaseun Osinbajo, with manslaughter.

New Telegraph had reported that the collision occurred on Thursday, March 9 at the PWD railway crossing in Ikeja, the state capital.

The bus, which had employees of the state government on board, was then dragged by the train which eventually came to a stop in the Sogunle area of the state.

The incident left six persons dead and 96 others injured and hospitalised across government hospitals in the state.

Osibanjo was immediately apprehended and handed over to the police for investigation and possible prosecution by the state.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, at the end of the investigation, findings were forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for further statutory actions.

“Upon the receipt and review of the case file by the DPP, a prima facie case of manslaughter, and grievous body harm was disclosed against the driver of the staff bus.

“Accordingly, he is to be charged with six counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of grievous body harm. Both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“The Office of the DPP will immediately file charges against the driver. However, his arraignment before the High Court of Lagos State shall be delayed until he is fully fit to stand trial, having sustained serious injuries during the accident,” the statement read.

