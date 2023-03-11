News Top Stories

Lagos train-bus collision: 32 patients discharged –Abayomi

256 units of blood received from donors, 40 units transfused

Thirty-two victims of Thursday’s unfortunate Train-Bus accident that happened at the PWD – Shogunle axis of Ikeja in Lagos State have been discharged from three Lagos State public health facilities after quality medical care and management. Also, 40 units of blood were transfused to stabilise patients who require blood transfusion while the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS) was able to collect 256 units of blood from voluntary donors who heeded the call for blood donation for victims of the accident.

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this to news men . Speaking yesterday at a news briefing to give update and situation report of the incident, Abayomi explained that 19 of the 102 accident victims were discharged from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH); five from Accident and Emergency Centre at the Toll Gate and eight from the Orile- Agege General Hospital.

He disclosed that LASUTH received additional 17 victims of the accident yesterday after the initial 85 that was recorded, bringing the total number of injured persons associated with the accident to 102. Abayomi noted that the fatality figure remained at six with no other death recorded from 12.00noon yesterday till 12.00noon when the update briefing was held. The commissioner said the low casualty figure recorded to the effective triage strategy that was put in place and carried out first by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and secondly by the management of LASUTH. In his words: “What we have recorded here in the hospital (LASUTH), is 102 injured persons associated with the trainbus accident, we believe most of these would have been inside the bus, but because the bus was carried for a long distance by the train, we are also aware that there were persons that were injured outside of the bus. So, this is probably responsible for the higher number of persons that were brought to LASUTH for treatment.

“It is a bit too early to really get full details from most of the passengers or injured persons because a lot of them are in pain due to the moderate and severe injuries, so it is not a time to over stress them, but as they get better, we are going to collect more information from them”.

