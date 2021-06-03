News

Lagos trains of 8,000 final year students in entrepreneurship, others

Worried by the growing rate of unemployment among youths, especially graduates of the various institutions in the country, the Lagos State government has commenced its youths empowerment programme that is targeted at final year students and those in penultimate classes in all higher institutions in the state. New Telegraph gathered that at present, more than 8,000 penultimate and final year students drawn from all the higher institutions in the state were undergoing entrepreneurship and employability skills training programme, sponsored by the state government under its Jobs Initiative Lagos (JIL).

The Jobs Initiative Lagos (JIL), according to the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, was aimed at preparing participants for immediate entry into the workforce as employees and employersof labour, by equippingthemwith thenewmarket-alignedknowledge, soft skills, business tools, and a mind-set re-orientation that will make them suitable and qualify for their chosen career inthetechnology-driven world of work. Wahab, who was represented at the opening ceremony of the programme by Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youths and Students Relations, Mr. Omotayo Sanya- Olu, explained that the selected 8,000 penultimate and final year students would be trained in core areas such as Soft Skills, Resume Writing, Work Etiquettes, Presentation and Pitching, Corporate eMail Drafting, Negotiations Skills, Interviewing Techniques, Microsoft Suites, Microsoft PowerPoint Presentations, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Outlook and Entrepreneurship Skills Development. The special adviser further explained that the state government came up with the initiative to up-kill youths in the state, by equipping them with all necessary skills that would not only make them employable and highly competitive in the global competitive market, but make their services highly essential for national economic growth, thus remained relevant in the 21st century global digital economy.

Our Reporters

