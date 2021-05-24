Metro & Crime

Lagos trains over 15,000 health workers

No fewer than 15,000 health workers in Lagos State have undergone various capacity building exercises including clinical and non-clinical training, seminars and continuous medical education (CME) programmes.

 

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this, said the training was geared towards improving efficiency, service delivery and client satisfaction at all levels of health care delivery.

 

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Health, Mr. Tunbosun Ogunbanwo. Abayomi spoke at the annual ‘Ministerial Press Briefing’ organised to commemorate the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the health sector.

He said the state health workers, through strategic training programmes and engagement, had been equipped with current information and skills to enrich qualitative and optimal health service delivery at all service points.

 

The commissioner explained that selected health workers across all levels of the health care system in the state participated in a capacity building workshop on public private partnership (PPP) held between 24th and 26th November, 2020.

 

He added that the workshop was geared towards assisting them in developing knowledge and skills in basic concepts of PPPs in health, applicable government policies and legal framework for PPP in health, assessing value for money in PPPs for health, design of contracts and memoranda of understanding in PPPs and cost of service studies and tariff set-ting.

 

According to Abayomi, other engagement and workshops conducted for health workers include capacity building of health workers from private and secondary health facilities on Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses (IMCI) and REW component; maintaining infection, prevention and control measures within clinical and non-clinical environment and public health strategies for the management and control of COVID-19 and the need for strategic shift to home support management.

 

He said: “Ten Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions were conducted on October 7 and December 11, 2020 on improving quality healthcare service delivery during public health crises and a total of 5,282 health workers participated via physical appearance and live webinar sessions.”

