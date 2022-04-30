News

Lagos: Two persons dead, others injured in road crash

Two persons have reportedly lost their lives in a multiple crash involving four vehicles at Odo Iyalaro, Ojota, inward Maryland along Ikorodu Road, Lagos State. The crash, it was gathered was caused by overspeeding by a gasoline tanker, which hit a Toyota Camry car, whose only occupant escaped unhurt and a tipper loaded with sharp sand hit a Toyota Camry from the rear and the sand spilled on the Camry and two persons lost their lives at the spot and several others sustained injuries.

The South West Spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Mr. Ibra-behim Farinloye said that the tipper truck lost control, while on high speed and ran into the vehicles thereby resulting in the multiple accidents. “Unfortunately, two adults (one female and one male) were confirmed dead at the scene. The male adult was handed over to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency at the scene, while the female was handed over to her family. “Several persons were also injured and they were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority who were at the scene,” he said.

 

