Metro & Crime

Lagos unfolds training partnership with Temple Group, Unilag, Henley Business School

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Andrew Iro Okungbowa

 

Lagos State Government has disclosed the training of over 3, 000 young creatives and entrepreneurs even as it Thursday unfolded a new training deal in partnership with Temple Group, through its Gidi Creative Centre (GCC), University of Lagos and renowned Henley Business School of the United States.

This development, according to the state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, who performed the unveiling ceremony at GCC, said is part of up scaling Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative (LACI) Programme, which is geared at providing skill sets, leadership and entrepreneurial skills for the teeming youths of the state.

Speaking on the training programme, which is expected to deliver over 200 creatives to add to the pool of over 3,000 talents in the creative industry that has been trained and up scaled since the introduction of the scheme over two years ago in partnership with different stakeholders and trainers, the commissioner noted that the project is in fulfilment of the promise of Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ‘‘that his administration is going to be a new dawn in Lagos in terms of better and more favourable policies and progressive innovations.’’

Working with EbonyLife Academy and DelYork Creative Academy, she said LACI has produced over 3,000 trained creatives and professionals freely in practical and short courses covering all aspects of film making and media content production including acting, directing, editing, sound, and lighting, cinematograph, digital marketing,   digital film making, documentary, fashion, arts and crafts.

The programme, she noted has been of immense benefits, stating that: ‘‘It is a thing of joy that this intervention in the creative industry is yielding good fruits as our graduates from these academies are already making waves in the film industry and making their marks, after the just concluded Film in a Box’ Training in Alimosho, a graduate of Africa Film Academy has been selected by popular Nollywood actor and film producer, Toyin Abraham, to join her team.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: NDLEA Grills Obi Cubana over Alleged Drug Links

Posted on Author Reporter

    The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday grilled socialite, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, for his alleged link to the illegal narcotic business. According to reports, Obi Cubana, was grilled for about five hours at the Abuja headquarters of the NDLEA before he was granted bail and asked to return […]
Metro & Crime

Orlu: 16 policemen in detention for frog-jumping traditional ruler

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

No fewer than 16 policemen are said to be languishing in police cells awaiting internal disciplinary measures for allegedly molesting a traditional ruler in Orlu, Imo State. Our correspondent learnt from sources close to the Imo State Police Command that inquiries and efforts by ths state’s Police Commissioner to fish out the perpetrators of the […]
Metro & Crime

One dead, many missing as gunmen attack Ebonyi community

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abakaiki

Gunmen numbering over 20 have attacked Ukwagba Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, killing a resident. The incident which occurred on Monday afternoon involved two villages in the community identified simply as Ojiugo and Okpochiri.   Residents said the casualty figures could be higher as many persons are still missing. A member […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica