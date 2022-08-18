Lagos unfolds training partnership with Temple Group, Unilag, Henley Business School

Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Lagos State Government has disclosed the training of over 3, 000 young creatives and entrepreneurs even as it Thursday unfolded a new training deal in partnership with Temple Group, through its Gidi Creative Centre (GCC), University of Lagos and renowned Henley Business School of the United States.

This development, according to the state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, who performed the unveiling ceremony at GCC, said is part of up scaling Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative (LACI) Programme, which is geared at providing skill sets, leadership and entrepreneurial skills for the teeming youths of the state.

Speaking on the training programme, which is expected to deliver over 200 creatives to add to the pool of over 3,000 talents in the creative industry that has been trained and up scaled since the introduction of the scheme over two years ago in partnership with different stakeholders and trainers, the commissioner noted that the project is in fulfilment of the promise of Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ‘‘that his administration is going to be a new dawn in Lagos in terms of better and more favourable policies and progressive innovations.’’

Working with EbonyLife Academy and DelYork Creative Academy, she said LACI has produced over 3,000 trained creatives and professionals freely in practical and short courses covering all aspects of film making and media content production including acting, directing, editing, sound, and lighting, cinematograph, digital marketing, digital film making, documentary, fashion, arts and crafts.

The programme, she noted has been of immense benefits, stating that: ‘‘It is a thing of joy that this intervention in the creative industry is yielding good fruits as our graduates from these academies are already making waves in the film industry and making their marks, after the just concluded Film in a Box’ Training in Alimosho, a graduate of Africa Film Academy has been selected by popular Nollywood actor and film producer, Toyin Abraham, to join her team.’’

