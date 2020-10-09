Lagos unveils logo for Ehingbeti Summit

The Lagos Economic Summit Group (LESG) has unveiled a new logo for the Lagos Economic Summit, tagged “Ehingbeti 2020” scheduled to hold from November 10 – 12, 2020. Themed, “For a Greater Lagos: Setting The Tone For The Next Decade,” the group said that Ehingbeti 2020 would provide a robust platform for deliberations on pragmatic optimization of theinherentopportunitiesin Africa’s 5th largest economy and offer perspectives on how to manage the peculiar socioeconomic landscape of the State in the coming decade.

It added that the threeday summit, which will be a hybrid of virtual and live events, would draw participation from various sectors of the economy and across the globe. According to the LESG, thisyear’ssummitisaimedat reconnectingwiththeprivate sector, which is the bedrock of the LagosEconomic Summit.

It explained that the Ehingbeti logo was refreshed to reflect the contemporary outlook of the annual summit without disconnecting from the economic heritage of the Marina and Broad Street areas of Lagos, which served as the springboard for Nigerian and West African economic development since the European incursion in the 15th century. Unveiling the new logo at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, Co-Chair of the Ehingbeti 2020 Steering Committee and former Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning & Budget, said: “This new Ehingbeti logo is an embodiment of meanings and expression of the LESG ideals.

The convergence of colours in the logo connotes the essence of Ehingbeti as a participatory forum for integrating local and international stakeholders to exchange ideas and chart a path for the socioeconomic development of Lagos State.

