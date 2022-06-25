Arts & Entertainments

Lagos unveils plans for filmmakers at Oxford’s roundtable discussion

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharmacist (Mrs.) Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, has expressed the readiness of the state government to partner with filmmakers in the Diaspora to produce world class movies that will showcase the state and project it positively to the international community.

Akinbile-Yusuf made this disclosure while speaking during the recent roundtable discussion with filmmakers at Oxford University, United Kingdom, stating that the state government believes that the proposed partnership with household names in the film industry will also create more jobs for creative youths in the state. The commissioner, whose attendance at the event was facilitated by the Africa Film Academy, the curators of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in collaboration with the James Currey Society, reiterated the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, passion for a diversified economy.

“This is an epoch event, which is a partnership between the Africa Film Academy and Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, under the auspices of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. “This initiative and many more are some of the evidence of the government’s efforts in pursuing a diversified economy using film production as a vital tool,” Akinbile- Yussuf said. She also stated that the idea behind the UK Roundtable Discussion is the need to further reposition the creativity sector in line with the goals of the present administration to develop tourism, arts, and culture to their optimal potential and showcase the State to the world.

On her part, Anyiam-Osigwe of Africa Film Academy, said the event is in pursuit of a diversified economy, which the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture is striving to achieve. State that: “In 2021, Sanwo-Olu announced that Lagos State government will host AMAA for the next three years. Also, recently, the state government gave funds to filmmakers to produce films and also engaged Africa film Academy to train over 600 film makers in Lagos, these are some of the efforts made so far by the State government in the film industry.

“In addition to these efforts, this Roundtable Discussion with film makers in Oxford is another venture. It is part of the deliberate plans by the government to use film as a tool for promoting indigenous languages, partnerships, and filmmaking in the city of excellence.’’

 

