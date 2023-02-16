Lagos urges caregivers to prioritise own mental, physical health needs

Health workers in Lagos State and Nigeria have been advised to pay adequate attention and priotise their health needs as they deliver health care services to citizens. This is contained in a statement from the Director, Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Mr Tunbosun Ogunbanwo. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye who disclosed this at the Y2023 Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Health for Health Workers and allied staff in the Ministry, noted that improving quality of healthcare delivery and enhancing effective service delivery in the health sector are direct consequences of mental, physical health and well-being of health workers.

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the five-day CME programme holding at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CBD, Alausa, Ogboye encouraged health care professionals to pay adequate attention to their own health just as they give professional care to their patients, adding that maintaining good health and well-being will go a long way in enhancing the much desired efficient and effective service delivery in the state health sector.

He said: “This five-day capacity building workshop themed: ‘Improving Quality of Healthcare Delivery’ is targeted at encouraging health care workers to priotise their health needs as well as educate them on trending health issues that will enhance their productivity during the discharge of their duties. “This capacity building exercise or workshop is in line with the direction that the Lagos State Government wants to go in the development of its Workforce. The main objective is to build the capacity of our health workers, especially around trending topics such as issues around epidemics, writing proper reports, proper programmes planning amongst others.”

While noting that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration in Lagos State remains committed to improving the well-being of its workforce, Ogboye assured that the Lagos State Government will continually improve the capacity of its health workforce through regular and appropriate training programmes to improve quality of healthcare delivery in the state. He added that the government will not relent in putting in place policies and strategies geared towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and fulfilling the health and environment mandate of the THEMES developmental agenda of the present administration.

Dr. Gbonjubola Abiri, Consultant Psychiatrist who was a facilitator at the workshop explained that health care workers must always pay attention to their health and be able to know when they are not doing well health wise so that they can seek help as soon as possible. “Individuals who are not doing well will observe that they pay less attention to work, unable to complete tasks they, probably look sad and can become overly irritable, aggressive and assaultive, not sleeping well and not eating well.

