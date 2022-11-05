News

Lagos urges LFTZ stakeholders to provide solutions to host communities’ challenges

Lagos State government has stressed the need by Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ) stakeholders to provide lasting solutions to some of the challenges confronting the host communities. The Managing Director, Global Impact Environmental Consulting (GIEC) Limited, Dr Babatunde Osho, who represented the state government, gave the advice at a stakeholders meeting in Lagos. The GIEC boss said that information from the community revealed that there were some issues between the government, community and the tenants of free trade zone. He noted that this informed the need for a laid down framework guiding the operations between all parties involved in the development of Lekki Free Trade Zone.

He added: “Before any development can take place, we need to find out the needs of the communities and sign a MoU before going further. “Based on the challenges emanating from the development of the zone,government needs to assess the plan on ground and its responsibility toward addressing the challenges to provide solution.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu is trying to be proactive looking at the kind of investment that will take place along Lekki axis and understand that such development comes with both the positive and negative. “This meeting is so we have the laid down plan that will guide the government in view of future occurrences,” he said.

He added that the issue of land acquisition would be addressed with recog-nition to the international best practices in view of recommending Land Acquisition and Resettlement Policy Framework. Osho explained that there was need for predictive studies based on the gradual development at the free zone, to avoid disaster in the future. The Director, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Omololu Obayomi, said the state government had engaged in a separate master plan for Lekki area due to the development emanating lately. He urged communities affected to cooperate with the government as the incoming development would provide jobs for their youths and develop their environment.

 

