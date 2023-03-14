Education

Lagos Varsity gets pioneer registrar, bursar

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A pioneer Registrar and University Bursar have been named for Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, Lagos by the Governing Council of the newly established institution. Their appointments have since taken effect, as the duo have both assumed duty.

They are Mr. David Semawon Ogungbe (Registrar), who hails from Wesere in Badagry West Local Council Development Area of the state; and the new Bursar, Mr. Hakeem Olashile Oki from Lagos Island. According to a statement by the university’s spokesman, Mr Lanre Kuye, the Registrar (Ogungbe) holds a B.Sc (Hons) Degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) Degree in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from the Lagos State University (LASU). A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arts & Management Professionals (FCIAP) USA; Fellow Institute of Corporate & Public Sector Professionals (FICPSP); member, Association of Nigeria University Professional Administrators (ANUPA); member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (MNIM), and member of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (MCIPM), Ogungbe until his appointment was a Deputy Registrar at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

The statement added that the Bursar (Oki) holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accounting and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA). The new Bursar, who started his career in 1989 at Chams Nigeria Limited in Surulere, Lagos, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA). Meanwhile, prior to his appointment, he was the Deputy Director of the Internal Audit Unit of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM).

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

FG debunks selective, half salary  payment to ASUU members

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has dismissed the alleged bias in the payment of salaries as well as payment of half salaries for the month of October to members of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) as reported by the media. A statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and […]
Education

Unbundling Mass Communication has to be gradual, says don

Posted on Author He speaks with BIYI ADEGOROYE

Dr Yemi Oginni is the Head of Department, Mass Communication at the Lead City University, Ibadan. He speaks with BIYI ADEGOROYE in this interview on the impact of journalism on national development, and other issues   What role do you think mass media play in national development?   The mass media play a major role […]
Education

 FG asks NLC to Call ASUU to order

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to advise its affiliate, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to abide by the provisions of the Trade  Disputes Act and call off its ongoing strike. Speaking  at the opening ceremony of the 2022 edition of the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) in Lagos on Monday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica