Lagos Varsity gets pioneer registrar, bursar

A pioneer Registrar and University Bursar have been named for Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, Lagos by the Governing Council of the newly established institution. Their appointments have since taken effect, as the duo have both assumed duty.

They are Mr. David Semawon Ogungbe (Registrar), who hails from Wesere in Badagry West Local Council Development Area of the state; and the new Bursar, Mr. Hakeem Olashile Oki from Lagos Island. According to a statement by the university’s spokesman, Mr Lanre Kuye, the Registrar (Ogungbe) holds a B.Sc (Hons) Degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) Degree in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from the Lagos State University (LASU). A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arts & Management Professionals (FCIAP) USA; Fellow Institute of Corporate & Public Sector Professionals (FICPSP); member, Association of Nigeria University Professional Administrators (ANUPA); member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (MNIM), and member of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (MCIPM), Ogungbe until his appointment was a Deputy Registrar at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

The statement added that the Bursar (Oki) holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accounting and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA). The new Bursar, who started his career in 1989 at Chams Nigeria Limited in Surulere, Lagos, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA). Meanwhile, prior to his appointment, he was the Deputy Director of the Internal Audit Unit of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM).

