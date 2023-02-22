Metro & Crime

Lagos Varsity staff slumps, dies in bank queue for N5,000

A member of staff of the LagosStateUniversity( LASU), Mr Ademola Adesola, has reportedly slumped and died while queuing in a bank on the campus to withdraw N5,000.

The late Adesola was a Grade Level 13 officer with the state university. The bank due to the scarcity of the new naira notes, brought about by the naira redesign of N200, N500 and N1,000 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), hadofficially pegged the amount individual account holder could withdraw at N5,000.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Publicity and Public Relations Unit of the university, Mr. Jeariogbe Olaniyi, who confirmed the incidentyesterdaythroughaphone call, said it could not be confirmed whether the deceased was nursing any ailment. He, however, describedthedeveltion  opment as very unfortunate, saying the university has lost a dedicated staff.

“ThelateAdesoladrovehimself to the school in the morning and sometimearound11.30am, helefthisoffice for the bank to withdraw some cash from his account, but while waiting, he slumped and died in the process,” he said.

 

According to him, the deceased spent only about 30 minutes or thereabouts on the queue and not several hours as reported by some online media platforms when he suddenly collapsed and could not be revived.

He said the late Adesola, a staff of the Account Department of the university, was immediately rushed to theuniversityclinic forattention, but that all efforts to revive him proved abortive. Olaniyi also noted that the deceased was not the Deputy Bursar of theuniversityasreportedbysocial media platforms, but the Chief Executive Officer (Account) on Grade Level 13.

 

