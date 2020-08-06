Metro & Crime

Lagos vows to prosecute Ilasamaja killer-truck driver

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

…as Sanwo-Orders investigation

The Lagos State government has vowed to prosecute the driver of a fallen container truck which killed Chidinma Ajoku, 27, and Chima Nnaekpe 29, at Ilasamaja Bus Stop along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.
The duo were staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). They boarded a commercial bus from Airport road to Mile two after the close of work on July 26. The commercial bus driver had stopped at Ilasa bus-stop to either pick passengers when a 20ft container fell off a moving truck and landed on the commercial vehicle. They died on the spot.
But the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), assured justice when he paid a condolence visit to the families of the deceased victims on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, saying that the state government will support the families towards getting justice.
He said that the prosecution of the case will be handled by him to ensure that the death of Chidinma and her colleague Chima are not in vain.
While consoling the bereaved families, Onigbajo said: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the Commissioner of Police to commence investigation of the incident. Be rest assured that justice will be served and the perpetrators would be brought to book.
“We deeply sympathize with you on your great lose, we pray the Almighty God grant you strength and console you at this trying times. Be assured that my team and I will be leading the prosecution of this case before the court and ensure that Justice is served appropriately.”
He conveyed Sanwo-Olu’s condolences to the two families on the loss and vowed to put an end to reckless driving on Lagos roads.
Responding, Chidinma’s mother, Mrs. Ajoku expressed gratitude to the state government on the condolence visit, saying she was overwhelmed by the good gesture.
While applauding the steps taken by the governor, she expressed confidence that a proper investigation will indeed be carried out on the death of her daughter.
Mrs. Ajoku, who further expressed her fear for the lives of other citizens on the roads, pleaded with the governor to step in by enforcing the laws against reckless driving on the road.
Also, Chima’s father, Mr. Onyekwere Nnaekpe, who responded to the visit, appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu’s show of concern, saying we are moved and pleased by the concern shown by government.
He, however, implored the government to hasten the formulation of stiffer penalties for reckless driving of trucks and trailers to guard against future occurrence of such incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Pam’s NCPC appointment: Senator Gyang applauds Buhari

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Istifanus Gyang has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Reverend Yakubu Pam as Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).   Gyang, who is the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, in a press statement signed and issued in Jos on Sunday by his Special […]
Metro & Crime

2023: APC chieftain carpets Daura on zoning

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, has described the recent statement credited to Mamman Daura on the need to abolish zoning in the country, as capable of causing anarchy.     The former Publicity Secretary of the ruling party in Niger State, who was reacting to Mamman […]
Metro & Crime

Traditional worshippers, Muslims clash over corpse of suicide victim

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

There was mild drama Tuesday in Sagamu, Ogun State, as some traditional worshippers attempted to seize the corpse of a 32-year-old man who committed suicide. The deceased, Muhammed Jamiu, who was described as an electrician and a father of one, reportedly committed suicide in his room at Yakubu Habibu Street, Agura, Sabo, Sagamu on Monday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: