Lagos vows to sustain fight against climate change

Lagos State Government has expressed its determination to sustain campaign against climate change. Speaking at the climate change art exhibition organised by ‘Our Tomorrow Foundation,’ the Commissioner for Information in the state, Gbenga Omotosho, said the government through it’s relevant agencies are leading the battle against pollution and cutting down of trees.

Omotosho said: “The whole essence of the whole thing climate change shows that it is real and even kids understand what we are talking about and how endangered our world is.

“It shows us that the legacy we can leave for our children and generations unborn is to educate them on the dangers of climate change. “The arts are beautiful, natural and very attractive to all of us and that climate change is real for all of us and we must do something about it.

This is coming from the young people shows that kind of creativity we have in our young people in Nigeria. “It also shows that all of us need to come together to encourage them because they really have talent. It is not just having talent but using art as a vehicle to express our concern about climate change, which the whole world is talking about.

“All of us have now seen that it is something we need to unite and work towards fighting it. Lagos State Government is doing a lot in terms of monitoring the environment and we have agency that goes around to monitor smoke emissions, noise pollution and so many other things about our environment.”

 

