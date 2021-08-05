Lagos wades into house officers, NYSC doctors crises

The Lagos State Government has started consultation with stakeholders to resolve issue of removal of house officers and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members from its scheme of service.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said this during the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference on Wednesday in Lagos.

The theme of the event was: “Medical Practice and the Law: Emerging Challenges for the Nigerian Doctor.”

It will be recalled that the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) directed its members across the country to embark on an indefinite strike from August 2.

NARD said the strike was to protest poor working environment in public hospitals, irregular payment of doctor’s salaries and hazard allowances of N5,000 which was reviewed last in 1991.

The strike was also to demand the immediate withdrawal of the circular, removing house officers from the scheme of service and the hasty implementation of the circular by the Lagos State Government.

Abayomi said the grievances of the doctors would be analysed to arrive at a win-win situation.

“Concerning house officers and NYSC doctors operating in the state, we have put together, a process of consultation with all stakeholders to have a deliberate approach to domesticate what the Federal Institute of Establishment had put out.

“We obviously have to put that into consideration and find a way that will be satisfying to all stakeholders and ensure that we are sensitive to this very issue.

“When a segment of the medical fraternity goes on strike, we compensate as much as we can, with either the senior doctors or we bring in volunteers to bridge the gap to ensure there’s no collateral damage,” Abayomi said.

He noted that the government was aware of the issue of medical residency domestication, adding that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved funds to take care of courses and examination of the doctors.

Abayomi added that a committee had been set up for hazard allowance review.

He said that the government had also acceded to bridge the remuneration gap between the federal and state workers.

The commissioner said 75 per cent of the payment had been approved with the pledge to fulfill the 25 per cent balance soon.

Abayomi said government was taking steps to ensure a reduction in medical negligence by empowering and equipping its staff across cadres.

He acknowledged the weakness of the health system in Lagos and the country, saying the state had put together a masterplan to resolve some of these inadequacies.

The commissioner reiterated the government’s commitment to improving welfare of medical practitioners toward enhancing their productivity and working conditions.

Also, Dr Adetunji Adenekan, Chairman, NMA Lagos Zone, said the theme of the event was to address the increasing trend in cases of alleged malpractice and negligence by patients and their relatives.

Adenekan said this challenge had led to ‘social media trial’ of medical and dental practitioners and the continuous attempt of incursion into Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria jurisdiction.

He appealed to the public to utilise established professional channels and institutions in addressing the concerns on medical negligence, malpractice and related matters.

Like this: Like Loading...