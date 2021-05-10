News

Lagos warns against discrimination against PWDs in MDAs

The Lagos State government has warned against discrimination of people with physical disabilities in the ministries, departments and agencies, saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration remained committed to all-inclusive government.

 

The General Manager, Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs, LASODA, Mr. Ogundairo Oluwadamilare, who disclosed this at a workshop for senior officials in local government administration, said Lagos State Special Peoples’ Law and Inclusive Governance Agenda at the grassroots was still in force.

 

He said there was the need to respect and carry along all beings, whether able-bodied or people living with disabilities, to enable everyone contribute meaningfully to the progress and development of any ministry, department or agency they find themselves in.

 

