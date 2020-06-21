Lagos warns against drilling boreholes without permit

L

agos State government through its Water Regulatory Commission (LSWRC) has cautioned operators in the borehole drilling industry against carrying on with their activities without the requisite licence and permit from the agency.

The government said erring practitioners will henceforth be sanctioned as such violates the Environmental Protection and Management Law 2017.

The warning came on the heel of enforcement carried out by the LSWRC at some construction sites in Ikoyi axis of the state where boreholes were drilled specifically in a block of 36-flats without licence and permits, as well as adhering to safety measures.

LSWRC Executive Secretary, Mrs Funke Adepoju, in a statement, said as a proactive government, the present administration had commenced full enforcement of the licensing and permitting regime for borehole drillers to ensure safe water consumption by residents, protect groundwater and engender environmental sustainability.

She said the enforcement, which is a regulatory provision, was part of the control measures by the state government to prevent unregulated drilling of borehole in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...