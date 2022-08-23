Metro & Crime

Lagos: Water tank collapses, kills 2 children, injure 2 others

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Two persons were on Sunday night reportedly killed at Ladi Lak, Bariga area of Lagos State, when a scaffold carrying a water tank fell on an adjoining building.

 

It was gathered that the water tank scaffolding on a two-storey building collapsed on a bungalow in the next compound, resulting in the death of 12 year-old boy, Ayo and her elder sister Tosin, while two adult male and a female sustained injuries. An eyewitness at the scene who simply gave her name as Bose said she was in her house, opposite the affected building when she heard a loud noise, she rushed out, only to see that a water tank scaffolding had collapsed into the building.

 

She noted that it was four people that were living in the ill-fated apartment, a girl who came out to play with her peers and two others also survived the incident. One of those who survived the collapsed tank had her leg and arms broken and she is still in the hospital receiving treatment.

 

“It was two of the woman’s children, one Ayo and Tosin who died on the spot in the building. When I heard the sound from the collapsed tank I was scared, that was why I rushed outside to inspect what happened, only to see the collapsed tank on the building.

 

“It was some youths in the community that brought the corpses of the two victims out from the rumbles. There was blood on the floor where the two of them were laid on Sunday.

 

“The victim’s mother has also been taken to Orthopaedic hospital, while the whole area has been cordon off, in order to avoid or prevent breakdown of law and order at the scene.”

 

Confirming the incident, the South West Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agen- cy (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye said it was unfortunate that water tank from a scaffold fell and killed two persons at Ladi Lak, Bariga, Lagos State on Sunday night.

 

Farinloye said that a tank scaffolding of a two-storey building collapsed on a bungalow in the next compound, resulting in the death of two males – an adult and a child, while three adult males sustained injuries.

 

He said that the injured were taken to the hospital by community leaders in Bariga before the arrival of emergency responders. He said that the incident occurred at Adeleye Street, Ladi Lak, Bariga, a suburb of Lagos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun needs N28bn to complete abandoned Sango-Agbado Road

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has said it requires over N28 billion to complete the abandoned 32km Sango-Agbado Road as designed. The state’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, who disclosed this Tuesday, restated the commitment of the current government towards addressing the hardship being faced by road users across the state. He said the administration of […]
Metro & Crime

Okeke hails Ukaegbu on appointment as Fed. Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotel Group, Chief Daniel Okeke (Mezie Abia) has described the appointment of Dr. Madukwe Ukaegbu as a Federal Commissioner (Abia State) of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) as well-deserved and timely. The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressed that the newly appointed Federal Commissioner has the capacity to discharge […]
Metro & Crime

Soyinka’s son: My father wasn’t attacked by herdsmen

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta The Police in Ogun State Wednesday arrested a Fulani herdsman, identified as Awwalu, for grazing his cattle on the premises of the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka’s Ijegba Estate in Abeokuta, the state capital. A herd of 23 cattle reportedly strayed into the compound of Soyinka’s estate, located around Ajangboun, Kemta-Idi-Aba in Obafemi-Owode […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica