Lagos: Water tank collapses, kills 2 children, injure 2 others

Two persons were on Sunday night reportedly killed at Ladi Lak, Bariga area of Lagos State, when a scaffold carrying a water tank fell on an adjoining building.

It was gathered that the water tank scaffolding on a two-storey building collapsed on a bungalow in the next compound, resulting in the death of 12 year-old boy, Ayo and her elder sister Tosin, while two adult male and a female sustained injuries. An eyewitness at the scene who simply gave her name as Bose said she was in her house, opposite the affected building when she heard a loud noise, she rushed out, only to see that a water tank scaffolding had collapsed into the building.

She noted that it was four people that were living in the ill-fated apartment, a girl who came out to play with her peers and two others also survived the incident. One of those who survived the collapsed tank had her leg and arms broken and she is still in the hospital receiving treatment.

“It was two of the woman’s children, one Ayo and Tosin who died on the spot in the building. When I heard the sound from the collapsed tank I was scared, that was why I rushed outside to inspect what happened, only to see the collapsed tank on the building.

“It was some youths in the community that brought the corpses of the two victims out from the rumbles. There was blood on the floor where the two of them were laid on Sunday.

“The victim’s mother has also been taken to Orthopaedic hospital, while the whole area has been cordon off, in order to avoid or prevent breakdown of law and order at the scene.”

Confirming the incident, the South West Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agen- cy (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye said it was unfortunate that water tank from a scaffold fell and killed two persons at Ladi Lak, Bariga, Lagos State on Sunday night.

Farinloye said that a tank scaffolding of a two-storey building collapsed on a bungalow in the next compound, resulting in the death of two males – an adult and a child, while three adult males sustained injuries.

He said that the injured were taken to the hospital by community leaders in Bariga before the arrival of emergency responders. He said that the incident occurred at Adeleye Street, Ladi Lak, Bariga, a suburb of Lagos.

